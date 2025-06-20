Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 2,203 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.05% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $9,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,865,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,259,000 after acquiring an additional 261,006 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,296,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,895,000 after acquiring an additional 879,260 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,556,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,257,000 after acquiring an additional 746,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,194,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,839 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,752,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,936,000 after acquiring an additional 458,646 shares during the period.

FBND stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day moving average of $45.27. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.26.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

