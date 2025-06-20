Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of SCHD opened at $26.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.11. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

