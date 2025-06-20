Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

VTV opened at $173.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.47. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

