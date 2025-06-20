State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Rollins were worth $7,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 73.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ROL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rollins from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 target price on shares of Rollins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.56.

Rollins Price Performance

ROL opened at $56.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.13. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.34 and a twelve month high of $58.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Rollins had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The company had revenue of $822.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $2,270,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 662,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,623,011.79. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $101,448.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,388.40. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,842 shares of company stock worth $2,480,861. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

