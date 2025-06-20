Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 420 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COKE. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 40.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $106.20 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.50 and a 52-week high of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Cuts Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 48.35%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is currently 15.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.