The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,104 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $437,177.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,122.50. This represents a 20.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 65,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $5,061,717.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,767,872.02. This trade represents a 42.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,114 shares of company stock worth $7,869,795 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.85.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE BK opened at $91.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.17. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $92.08.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

