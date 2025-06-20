Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $7,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 118.5% in the first quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $276.84 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $219.19 and a 12 month high of $317.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

