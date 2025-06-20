State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRT. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,298,000 after purchasing an additional 61,211 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on FRT shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.54.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of FRT stock opened at $95.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $80.65 and a 1-year high of $118.34.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 126.07%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

