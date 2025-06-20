Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 72,649 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 99,986 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 180,309 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,767,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,482 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Corporation has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.43%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.50 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

