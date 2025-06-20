Comparing Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY) & InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU)

Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) and InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Biotricity and InfuSystem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Biotricity alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity -80.42% N/A -188.47% InfuSystem 1.12% 2.78% 1.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Biotricity and InfuSystem”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity $12.06 million 0.95 -$14.09 million ($1.08) -0.43 InfuSystem $137.58 million 0.95 $870,000.00 $0.14 44.21

InfuSystem has higher revenue and earnings than Biotricity. Biotricity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InfuSystem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Biotricity and InfuSystem, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 1 0 0 2.00 InfuSystem 0 0 0 2 4.00

InfuSystem has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 110.02%. Given InfuSystem’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe InfuSystem is more favorable than Biotricity.

Risk & Volatility

Biotricity has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InfuSystem has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.9% of Biotricity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of InfuSystem shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Biotricity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of InfuSystem shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

InfuSystem beats Biotricity on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biotricity

(Get Free Report)

Biotricity, Inc., a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated ECG device; and ECG analysis software that analyzes and synthesizes patient ECG monitoring data, as well as software components. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

About InfuSystem

(Get Free Report)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states. The company also sells, rents, and leases new and pre-owned pole-mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps, and other durable medical equipment; sells treatment-related consumables; and provides biomedical recertification, maintenance, and repair services for oncology practices, as well as other healthcare site settings comprising hospitals, home care and home infusion providers, skilled nursing and acute care facilities, pain centers, and others. In addition, it offers local and field-based customer support, as well as operates pump service and repair centers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Rochester Hills, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Biotricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.