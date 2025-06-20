Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Takes $247,000 Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANGL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,856.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 593.3% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of ANGL opened at $28.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day moving average is $28.68. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $29.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.1546 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

