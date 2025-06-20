1,562 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Bought by Global X Japan Co. Ltd.

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,562 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in HP by 293.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 191,135 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 142,501 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in HP by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 18,613 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $639,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in HP by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 169,496 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in HP by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,001 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $613,817.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814.81. This represents a 99.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $453,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HPQ. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HP

HP Trading Down 0.6%

HPQ stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $39.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 244.99% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.79%.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.