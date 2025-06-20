Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $45.31 Million Stock Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,578,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,537 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $45,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 234.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Four Corners Property Trust

In related news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $248,248.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,204 shares in the company, valued at $851,245.12. This represents a 22.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Moody sold 7,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $210,229.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,771.82. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $30.93.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $71.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.17 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 37.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 132.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Four Corners Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

