U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 510,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,856 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 3.36% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $36,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 27,856.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

NYSE USPH opened at $73.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.89. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.77 and a 12-month high of $101.20.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $183.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.78 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 82.57%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other news, Director Nancy Ham sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $31,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,357.94. The trade was a 13.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

