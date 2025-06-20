TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $248,000 Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi grew its position in Mondelez International by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,856,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,507,000 after acquiring an additional 478,225 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 457,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 23.6% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 44,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $66.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $76.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Argus cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.11.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

