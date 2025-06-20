Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 395,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,017 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $16,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Schlumberger by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 71,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 17,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,985,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,146,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,134 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 502.6% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 198,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 165,162 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 810.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 75,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 66,907 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The company has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.17.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,062,623.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,990.68. The trade was a 44.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,969.50. The trade was a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

