Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) COO Sells $251,587.89 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) COO Scott Lish sold 22,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $251,587.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 748,918 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,522.26. This trade represents a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scott Lish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 19th, Scott Lish sold 55,375 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $719,875.00.

On Monday, May 5th, Scott Lish sold 12,000 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $145,440.00.

Shares of ATEC opened at $10.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.10. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $169.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.57 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 1,657.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital raised Alphatec to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 235.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 434,966 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 305,296 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Alphatec by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,014,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,315,000 after acquiring an additional 108,959 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 33,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 66.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

