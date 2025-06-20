Clarius Group LLC Acquires 859 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 731.7% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

ENB opened at $44.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $98.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.81. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $34.60 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.04.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 10.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.679 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 140.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

