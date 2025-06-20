Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $912,000 Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 315.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,730 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,053 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $331,000. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 248,672 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 61,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, Chairman Stefano Pessina purchased 832,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,163,160.58. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 145,621,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,288,079.79. This trade represents a 0.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $38.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.90 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

