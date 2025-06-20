Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $116.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.19 and a 200 day moving average of $115.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.66. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $106.01 and a 12 month high of $122.50.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

