Samuel Kintz Sells 12,500 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $277,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 952,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,135,144.56. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Samuel Kintz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Samuel Kintz sold 7,500 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $150,375.00.

On Monday, May 19th, Samuel Kintz sold 5,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $82,450.00.

On Thursday, May 1st, Samuel Kintz sold 5,330 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $107,026.40.

On Thursday, April 17th, Samuel Kintz sold 5,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $82,100.00.

Shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.61. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $30.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Enliven Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). Analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,495,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,157,000 after acquiring an additional 199,692 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 267.6% in the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,389,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,668 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,975,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,452,000 after purchasing an additional 55,283 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,331,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,001,000 after purchasing an additional 290,153 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 972,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,877,000 after purchasing an additional 135,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ELVN shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jones Trading decreased their target price on Enliven Therapeutics from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Enliven Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

