Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its position in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.91, a P/E/G ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.16. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $34.03.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 168.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. CIBC lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

