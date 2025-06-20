Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 260.6% in the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $88.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.64. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $71.69 and a one year high of $100.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

