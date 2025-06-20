Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,683 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.35% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF worth $10,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $420,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 501,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,442,000 after purchasing an additional 37,022 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 202,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares during the period.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Trading Down 0.1%

CGMU opened at $26.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.84. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $27.54.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.0775 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

