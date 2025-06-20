Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $8.70 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,413 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,584,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,761,576,000 after buying an additional 161,500 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,155,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,524,669,000 after buying an additional 112,696 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 63,864.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,976,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,172,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970,467 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,053,614,000 after acquiring an additional 687,711 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,292,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,885,454,000 after acquiring an additional 428,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $690.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Oppenheimer cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $593.40.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of GS opened at $635.69 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $437.37 and a one year high of $672.19. The company has a market cap of $195.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $578.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $584.22.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

