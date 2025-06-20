Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ) Insider Dhananjay Prasanna Sells 2,800 Shares

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) insider Dhananjay Prasanna sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $177,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 313,151 shares in the company, valued at $19,888,220.01. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dhananjay Prasanna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 2nd, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 2,800 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $169,568.00.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 11,318 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $695,038.38.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XYZ opened at $63.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Block from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Block from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Macquarie cut Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.22.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

