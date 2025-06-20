Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ) Insider Dhananjay Prasanna Sells 2,800 Shares

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) insider Dhananjay Prasanna sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $177,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 313,151 shares in the company, valued at $19,888,220.01. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Dhananjay Prasanna also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 2nd, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 2,800 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $169,568.00.
- On Tuesday, May 27th, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 11,318 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $695,038.38.
Block Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE XYZ opened at $63.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Block
About Block
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Block
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Robinhood Director Sells Millions, But HOOD Stock Eyes Gains
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Coinbase Stock Pops as Senate Passes GENIUS Stablecoin Bill
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Super Micro Computer Stock’s Rally Backed by Strong Financials
Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.