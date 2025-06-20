Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Tigress Financial set a $110.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.39.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $233,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,790,355. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER opened at $83.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.38. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $93.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.30.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

