Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 229 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.45% of Medpace worth $41,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Medpace in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Medpace from $340.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Medpace from $333.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.30.

Shares of MEDP opened at $302.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.69. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.05 and a 12 month high of $459.77. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.47.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.61. Medpace had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $558.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Fred B. Davenport, Jr. sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.82, for a total transaction of $516,715.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,856.36. This represents a 36.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

