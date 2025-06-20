Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 7.5% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $21,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,672 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 8.9% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,002 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 10.2% during the first quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 792 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 852.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 4,212 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $695.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $615.32 and a 200 day moving average of $622.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $442.65 and a 52 week high of $740.91.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $676.00 to $807.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $664.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $710.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 8,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.13, for a total value of $5,836,104.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,372 shares in the company, valued at $62,048,632.36. This trade represents a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $296,813.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,547.96. This represents a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,512 shares of company stock worth $73,590,232. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

