10,711 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Purchased by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 758.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 301,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after buying an additional 266,200 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 290.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 51,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $27.96 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.04. The company has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.16.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

