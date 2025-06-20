Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,766 Shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,024 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,481,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,596,000 after purchasing an additional 163,044 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,418,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,111,000 after buying an additional 2,424,880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,108,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,654,000 after acquiring an additional 613,563 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,647,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,226,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,645,000 after acquiring an additional 156,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Stock Up 1.3%

BBVA opened at $15.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $15.67.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th were given a $0.4439 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 9th. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

