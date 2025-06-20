CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 396 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,131,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,956,087,000 after acquiring an additional 105,504 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,282,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $841,461,000 after purchasing an additional 712,958 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $818,315,000 after purchasing an additional 77,981 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in IQVIA by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,012,000 after purchasing an additional 902,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in IQVIA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,438,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,380,000 after purchasing an additional 59,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IQV. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on IQVIA from $263.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.32.

NYSE IQV opened at $154.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.02 and a 200-day moving average of $176.42. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.65 and a 52-week high of $252.88.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

