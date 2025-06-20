Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 641 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,740,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,080,000 after buying an additional 460,808 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,682,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,378,000 after buying an additional 422,237 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,094,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,239,000 after buying an additional 454,814 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22,234.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,510,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,737,000 after buying an additional 2,499,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,417,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,873,000 after buying an additional 23,650 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB opened at $327.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $314.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.13. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $264.17 and a one year high of $337.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

