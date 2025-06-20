TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 37 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Booking stock opened at $5,286.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5,165.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4,946.64. The stock has a market cap of $172.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,639.70.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 143.67% and a net margin of 22.58%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $20.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Booking’s payout ratio is 23.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total transaction of $5,425,698.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,073,911.22. The trade was a 3.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Barclays raised their price target on Booking from $5,100.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5,900.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Booking from $5,000.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Booking from $4,567.00 to $4,692.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,388.37.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

