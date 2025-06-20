ORG Partners LLC Has $3.13 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up 0.8% of ORG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,401,000 after buying an additional 4,127,306 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,488,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,779 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,360,191,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,296,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,748,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $139.96 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $144.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.29 billion, a PE ratio of 608.52, a PEG ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLTR. UBS Group boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Daiwa America raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,983,793.75. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $53,492,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 702,786 shares in the company, valued at $92,823,974.88. This represents a 36.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,506,925 shares of company stock valued at $188,456,658. 9.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

