Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Acquires 50,277 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,277 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for about 1.5% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $20,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $66.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.53.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.89%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.11.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

