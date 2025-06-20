LongView Wealth Management Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

LongView Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 55.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 410,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $405.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $419.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $383.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.03.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

