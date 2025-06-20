ORG Wealth Partners LLC Has $148,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 44.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $108.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.07 and its 200-day moving average is $102.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.86 and a fifty-two week high of $119.96.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.93% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.53%.

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.55.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total value of $249,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,537,578.68. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $3,010,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,026,263.04. This represents a 18.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,236,245 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

