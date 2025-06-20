TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $6.57 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,343,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,885,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

IVV stock opened at $598.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $587.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $575.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $583.11. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

