Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Boosted by Proathlete Wealth Management LLC

Proathlete Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 370.4% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $404.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,500. This represents a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,556. This represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 833,509 shares of company stock valued at $278,648,925. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $322.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 176.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $179.66 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $304.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.35.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.