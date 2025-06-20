L.M. Kohn & Company Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

L.M. Kohn & Company grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 54.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $341,495,000. Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $109,710,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 242.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,337,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,773,000 after purchasing an additional 946,228 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,528,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,570,000 after purchasing an additional 871,218 shares during the period. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,090,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU stock opened at $65.82 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $67.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.07. The company has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.