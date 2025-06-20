Kentucky Trust Co Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kentucky Trust Co lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,748 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.4% of Kentucky Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kentucky Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 271,515 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,532,000 after buying an additional 19,233 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in Walmart by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 885,008 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $79,960,000 after acquiring an additional 599,257 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 203,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,292 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $1,124,000. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,658,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $2,493,888.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,972,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,166,630.71. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $195,052.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 398,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,288,807.84. This trade represents a 0.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,294 shares of company stock valued at $12,656,659. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $95.10 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.55 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.13.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

