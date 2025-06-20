The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by River Street Advisors LLC

River Street Advisors LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Home Depot by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $346.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $344.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $362.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

