iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.13 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.63 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.79.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

