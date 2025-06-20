LongView Wealth Management Acquires 69 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

LongView Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.4% of LongView Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $231.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.62 and its 200 day moving average is $233.11. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

