iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Catalina Capital Group LLC

Catalina Capital Group LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.8% of Catalina Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $598.62 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $616.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $575.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $583.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

