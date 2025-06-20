Evanson Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $474,000. Capital & Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,564,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND opened at $72.83 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2403 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

