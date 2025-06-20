GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace comprises 1.3% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GE. LongView Wealth Management purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 9.8% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 23.0% in the first quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $235.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.79 and a 200-day moving average of $199.75. The company has a market cap of $251.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $150.20 and a 1 year high of $257.47.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Northcoast Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on GE Aerospace and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.15.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

