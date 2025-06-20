DMKC Advisory Services LLC Purchases 9,086 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

DMKC Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 152,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,086 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of DMKC Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. DMKC Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital & Planning LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 21,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 413.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 204.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 862,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,560,000 after buying an additional 579,549 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 84,262 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 51,696 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average of $27.11.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

