Five Pine Wealth Management Acquires 1,219 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Five Pine Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Five Pine Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Five Pine Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $294.11 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $303.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

